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Dr. Roger Hodkinson Warns 'Vaccines' Problems Will Worsen
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151 views • May 16, 2022
Cancers, Hepatitis, Bell’s Palsy, Herpes: Dr. Roger Hodkinson Warns 'Vaccines' Problems Will Worsen
Read the full story: https://rairfoundation.com/cancers-hepatitis-bells-palsy-herpes-dr-roger-hodkinson-warns-vaccines-problems-will-worsen-exclusive/
RAIR Foundation USA spoke with eminent doctor Roger Hodkinson in Canada. He updated us on the predictions of damage from the various experimental new technology gene therapy and where we are now.
Read the full story: https://rairfoundation.com/cancers-hepatitis-bells-palsy-herpes-dr-roger-hodkinson-warns-vaccines-problems-will-worsen-exclusive/
RAIR Foundation USA spoke with eminent doctor Roger Hodkinson in Canada. He updated us on the predictions of damage from the various experimental new technology gene therapy and where we are now.
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