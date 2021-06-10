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Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
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1 view • June 10, 2021
Gentle and effective care made easy with sonic technology that removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
Protect your teeth and gums with a pressure sensor that gently pulses to alert you when you're brushing too hard
Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with the brush head replacement reminder
2 minute timer with QuadPacer helps ensure Dental Professional recommended brushing time and a consistent clean throughout your mouth
Long lasting 14 days battery life. Battery indicator light lets you know when to recharge
Click now=https://amzn.to/3gneJSP
Protect your teeth and gums with a pressure sensor that gently pulses to alert you when you're brushing too hard
Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with the brush head replacement reminder
2 minute timer with QuadPacer helps ensure Dental Professional recommended brushing time and a consistent clean throughout your mouth
Long lasting 14 days battery life. Battery indicator light lets you know when to recharge
Click now=https://amzn.to/3gneJSP
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