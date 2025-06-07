“AI’s taking over—but the Holy Spirit’s greater! Watch now!”

AI vs. Holy Spirit Power: Unlock the 9 Gifts to Overcome Deception!





Is Artificial Intelligence the “new god” of our generation, or will the Holy Spirit’s power triumph? In this explosive sermon from The Rick Patterson Show (June 6, 2025), we dive into 1 Corinthians 12:1–10 (KJV/NIV) to reveal the nine gifts of the Holy Spirit—word of wisdom, knowledge, faith, healing, miracles, prophecy, discernment, tongues, and interpretation—that surpass AI’s capabilities. Discover how AI can serve your faith, deceive the church, and why the Holy Spirit’s gifts are your ultimate weapon in this tech-driven age (Acts 1:8). Learn 5 biblical steps to unlock these gifts, inspired by Charismatic leaders like Kenneth Hagin and Jack Hayford, and see how Peter’s transformation shows the Spirit’s power to overcome fear (Matthew 24:4–5).





What You’ll Learn:





How AI can be a tool for Christians—but not your Savior (Colossians 3:17).

The dangers of AI as a “new god” and how to discern deception.

The 9 gifts of the Holy Spirit and why they outshine technology.

Practical steps to walk in the Spirit’s power today.





t Timestamps:

0:00 – Introduction: AI vs. Holy Spirit

3:00 – Opening Scripture (1 Corinthians 12:1)

5:00 – Sermon Outline

7:00 – AI as a Tool for Christians

14:00 – AI as a Means of Deception

22:00 – The Supremacy of the Holy Spirit’s Gifts

40:00 – Steps to Access the Gifts

52:00 – Conclusion: Peter’s Transformation

57:00 – Closing Prayer & Call to Action

59:00 – Outro & Resources

s 2:17 (KJV) 17 And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams:





1 John 4:17 As He Is So Are We Now in this world! You life is about to CHANGE! This teaching will take you to a new level in Christ!





Don't miss this teaching!

You are God's greatest creation! You are a son of God.

It is God doing the work! It is God doing the healing!

Go this week in obedience to Christ.

The world is waiting for you to manifest Christ’s power and authority.

DON'T MISS THIS!





