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UFO Footage from Summoning Event - 08/12/12 | UFO Robert Bingham, The Summoner
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29 views • July 27, 2021
Originally Published on Aug 12, 2012
This footage was taken at Robert Bingham's Los Angeles Summoning Event on Sunday, August 12th 2012.
Footage filmed by a volunteer on behalf of Robert Bingham.
In this Video, you will see a UFO moving erratically in the sky with the tree/plant used as a reference point to emphasize the dynamic movement of the UFO. Further down the video, you may or may not notice several other UFOs coming into frame.
At this time, analysis of this video yields at least 7 separate distinct UFOs.
Thank you for your support!
https://robertbingham.org
☝️ Keep your head to the sky ☝️
This footage was taken at Robert Bingham's Los Angeles Summoning Event on Sunday, August 12th 2012.
Footage filmed by a volunteer on behalf of Robert Bingham.
In this Video, you will see a UFO moving erratically in the sky with the tree/plant used as a reference point to emphasize the dynamic movement of the UFO. Further down the video, you may or may not notice several other UFOs coming into frame.
At this time, analysis of this video yields at least 7 separate distinct UFOs.
Thank you for your support!
https://robertbingham.org
☝️ Keep your head to the sky ☝️
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