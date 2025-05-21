The Mind is a Terrible Thing to Waste.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From Mesmer to MKUltra, from Hollywood to hypnosis, we trace the rise of modern mind control and how repetition, trauma, and entertainment have been weaponized to reshape society. When belief replaces knowing, manipulation becomes effortless. This episode explores the machinery behind illusion, and how unseen hands have sculpted what the world now calls “reality.”
