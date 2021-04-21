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PATRIOTS IN TUNE Show #350: CATTURD WEDNESDAY! 4/21/2021
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30 views • April 21, 2021
SUBSCRIBE! It's Catturd️️️️️ Wednesday on Patriots In Tune! Everyone's favorite cat, author, social media influencer: Catturd️️️️️/@Catturd2 joins us. Check out his website & his books, "Rabbitskin" & "The Adventures of Cowfart, literally." @ https://ilovecatturd.com
Opening Song: "GI ROCK - MUSIC VIDEO" by Charles Contantino: https://www.reverbnation.com/charlierock/songs
Halftime Song: "WHITE LIBERAL DEVIL" by Toots Sweet: https://rumble.com/vej0e1-white-liberal-devil-my-friend-by-toots-sweet.html
Closing Song: "BLUE LIVES MATTER TOO" (BLM2) by Toots Sweet https://rumble.com/vej0h3-blue-lives-matter-too-blm2-by-toots-sweet.html
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT &
Catturd Wednesdays from 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT
You can find us on all of these platforms: https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us!
PayPal: https://paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
Opening Song: "GI ROCK - MUSIC VIDEO" by Charles Contantino: https://www.reverbnation.com/charlierock/songs
Halftime Song: "WHITE LIBERAL DEVIL" by Toots Sweet: https://rumble.com/vej0e1-white-liberal-devil-my-friend-by-toots-sweet.html
Closing Song: "BLUE LIVES MATTER TOO" (BLM2) by Toots Sweet https://rumble.com/vej0h3-blue-lives-matter-too-blm2-by-toots-sweet.html
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT &
Catturd Wednesdays from 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT
You can find us on all of these platforms: https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us!
PayPal: https://paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
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