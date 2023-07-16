Clay Clark 10 Truth Bombs in 30 Minutes

Thank you friends for tuning in to this episode of Patriot Strong. You can follow and subscribe to the show on Brighteon, Bitchute, Rumble, Spotify and Apple Music. Find Courtney and Patriot Strong on facebook, instagram, twitter, telegram, and tik tok. If you appreciate the interviews and the time put into these shows you can donate to the show Venmo - @PatriotStrong
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.