2024-2-26 we don't go to church, we must be severed from all else to the Father and become His people



I'm really trying my best to explain it, what happens in our spirit, the purpose from the Father for our spirit. It is not like anything man knows or does; it was never supposed to be. When HE says that HE is doing a new thing, HE is. But man then takes that and still makes his churches. How do you describe what it is? because it is in the spirit, of the spirit, that is true. Especially when 3/4 of people are not called anyways, so they will never perceive and understand. But, there will be a handful who hear what I'm saying, because the Father will testify to you of my words, they will speak to your spirit, you will get it. Most won't.

I am learning; this is new to me. I pray for wisdom to take what I know of Him and express it in manner that is understood. But, I am learning, that even when I do, there will just be a large majority who won't understand no matter what I do. The Father just keeps saying, "keep going.". Ok, I will. I hope these are helping the people who can hear Him.





