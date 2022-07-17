Supernatural Trinity Creator of The Universe

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HOUR ONE: The World is under a lethal attack from fear driven LIES. Preachers and screechers of profit have been conning masses shouting Do You BeLIEve??? Satan has dominated all the principalities. How will humanity survive Luciferian Satanic dark forces in United Nations? Will one of the 72 fake mythological GODS of Dogmatic Religion save the 7 Billion Gentile Races on Planet Earth? The evil responsible will be exposed like never before. Solutions for survival will be presented in this websi