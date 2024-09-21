New World War: State-sanctioned Stratagems of Domestic Terrorism | Targeting Programme | Mark M. Rich (Mirrors)

Please expand for pertinent information.

𝙄𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙢𝙞𝙧𝙧𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣

Original sources: (See channel address web-page link below.)

Presenter (speaker; lecturer): Mark M. Rich

Upload dates of original sources: Tuesday, 24 November 2015 – Saturday, 27 February 2021

Titles of original sources: (See below.*)

Channel name of original source: New World War

Channel address (URL) of New World War (Mark M. Rich): https://www.youtube.com/@newworldwar

Website of Mark M. Rich: http://www.newworldwar.org

Upload date of mirror: Saturday, 21 September 2024

* 𝙏𝙞𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙘𝙚𝙨 (sic)

01. New World War Series: Overview | 00:00 – 18:57

02. New World War Series: Characteristics | 18:58 – 32:16

03. Overview of Street-Level Tactics, Introduction, Part 1 of 14 | 32:17 – 37:16

04. Overview of Street-Level Tactics, Weapons & Tactics, Part 2 of 14 | 37:17 – 39:51

05. Overview of Street-Level Tactics, Global Information Grid, Part 3 of 14 | 39:52 – 43:22

06. Overview of Street-Level Tactics, Recruitment & Training: My Observations, Part 4 of 14 | 43::23 – 48:43

07. Overview of Street-Level Tactics, Node Activation & Convergence: My Observations, Part 5 of 14 | 48:44 – 51:11

08. Overview of Street-Level Tactics, Fear-Potentiated Startle, Part 6 of 14 | 51:12 – 57:58

09. Overview of Street-Level Tactics, Swarming & the Battlespace, Part 7 of 14 | 57:59 –1:06:17

10. Overview of Street-Level Tactics, Acoustic Warfare, Part 8 of 14 | 1:06:18 – 1:07:44

11. Overview of Street-Level Tactics, Barriers & Blockades: My Observations, Part 9 of 14 | 1:07:45 – 1:09:57

12. Overview of Street-Level Tactics, Neuro-Linguistic Programming, Part 10 of 14 | 1:10:01 – 1:15:07

13. Overview of Street-Level Tactics, Psychological Operations, Part 11 of 14 | 1:15:08 – 1:22:11

14. Overview of Street-Level Tactics, Mental Disorder Deception, Part 12 of 14 | 1:22:12 – 1:41:00

15. Overview of Street-Level Tactics, Distinguishing Features, Part 13 of 14 | 1:41:01 – 1:44:38

16. Overview of Street-Level Tactics, Civil Degeneration, Part 14 of 14 | 1:43:59 – 1:48:02

17. Entertainment Targeting & Primitive Development | 1:48:03 – 2:10:24

18. The Global Information Grid: A Central Obstacle to Liberation | 2:10:29 – 2:28:44





𝙍𝙚𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙚

𝙈𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙢

