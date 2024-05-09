Create New Account
Sen. Ron Johnson: You can no longer hide Vaccine Injury.
Senator Ron Johnson - I was vilified, ridiculed, and censored for telling the truth about COVID. The COVID Cartel can no longer hide vaccine injuries, so they’re slowly starting to admit the obvious. They are going to start calling it Long Covid.  The Covid Cartel is never going to admit they were wrong. They’ll never admit the full truth, the body count is way too high.  

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

