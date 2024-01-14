Create New Account
Tucker Carlson & Dennis Quaid on the potential failure of America's Power Grid
Published 15 hours ago

Tucker Carlson Network Ep. 64 At some point America’s power grid will fail. What happens then? Dennis Quaid on a risk the government seems to be ignoring.


@TuckerCarlson

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1746215532833947700?s=20

Keywords
emfpower griddennis quaidpotential failuresolar events

