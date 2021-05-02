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Dr. Backer NOT ACCEPTING VAXXEDPATIENTS
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493 views • May 02, 2021
in his office. Thank you Dr. Baker. https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2PPq1j1XGQF/
Maybe this information will be useful.
💥💥 𝗧𝗼 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝘀𝗮𝗳𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 “𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴” by vaccinated people around you 💥💥
This is especially useful if a family member got the jab, or you must work in an office among vaccinated people.
Use an air filter with 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 which removes prions (free spike proteins) from the air. (The spike protein is what vaccinated people are producing and may be transferred to people around them via breathing it out or touching etc.)
𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 “𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗸𝗲” 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆
Plasmacluster technology generates positive hydrogen ions (H⁺) and negative oxygen ions (O₂⁻).
These ions adhere to the spike protein and then change into highly oxidizing OH radicals. This instantly removes the hydrogen (H) from the surface proteins, breaking down the protein. By stealing H (hydrogen) from within the spike protein, the ions react and combine chemically to form water (H2O). Because the spike protein is damaged, the virus cannot infect cells even when introduced into the body.
1. Plasmacuster Ions vs Corona Virus study *** PLEASE see this webpage ****
https://sg.sharp/news/plasmacluster-ions-technology-inactivates-coronavirus
Results showed that 99.7% of the virus exposed to the [plasmacluster] ions was inactivated within 40 minutes.
For this type of air purifier search amazon for "sharp plasmacluster" or buy online (ebay) or from a local distributor. They come in various sizes. For a small portable unit see this one https://www.amazon.com/dp/B008HA7S3W/
Note: Be careful when you buy an air purifier!!
Plasmacluster technology is NOT the same as a "Negative ionizer". Ionizers add a negative charge to harmful airborne suspended particles, making them heavier and causing them to fall to the nearest horizontal surface. According to research by scientist Yuko Amo published in the Japan Times, machines that produce negative-ions use an electric-discharge method that emits ozone, a harmful and highly toxic gas.
(I have no association with Sharp. I do own a Sharp air filter. It is one of the best investments I ever made.)
Other supporting info:
2. Effectiveness of Plasmacluster on various specific viruses
https://www.th.sharp/en/pci/the-effectiveness-of-plasmacluster
3. Explains how plasmacluster works
https://www.twice.com/resource-center/anatomy-of-sharps-plasmacluster-air-purifier
4. https://microbiologysociety.org/why-microbiology-matters/what-is-microbiology/prions.html
A prion is a type of protein that can cause disease in animals and humans by triggering normally healthy proteins in the brain to fold abnormally. The prion mode of action is very different to bacteria and viruses. Prions are simply proteins, devoid of any genetic material. Once a misfolded prion enters a healthy person – potentially by eating infected food – it converts correctly-folded proteins into the disease-associated form.
https://www.brighteon.com/2103acc8-a7a0-4560-9453-ca922d455246
The Nuremberg Code (1947) https://www.bmj.com/content/313/7070#NUREMBERG
Breaking : Half Of NIH/CDC Refuse The COVID Vaccine Joining Billions of Anti Vaxxers https://www.brighteon.com/7f1a319d-bc8f-4fff-80e4-398182429517
Maybe this information will be useful.
💥💥 𝗧𝗼 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝘀𝗮𝗳𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 “𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴” by vaccinated people around you 💥💥
This is especially useful if a family member got the jab, or you must work in an office among vaccinated people.
Use an air filter with 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 which removes prions (free spike proteins) from the air. (The spike protein is what vaccinated people are producing and may be transferred to people around them via breathing it out or touching etc.)
𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 “𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗸𝗲” 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆
Plasmacluster technology generates positive hydrogen ions (H⁺) and negative oxygen ions (O₂⁻).
These ions adhere to the spike protein and then change into highly oxidizing OH radicals. This instantly removes the hydrogen (H) from the surface proteins, breaking down the protein. By stealing H (hydrogen) from within the spike protein, the ions react and combine chemically to form water (H2O). Because the spike protein is damaged, the virus cannot infect cells even when introduced into the body.
1. Plasmacuster Ions vs Corona Virus study *** PLEASE see this webpage ****
https://sg.sharp/news/plasmacluster-ions-technology-inactivates-coronavirus
Results showed that 99.7% of the virus exposed to the [plasmacluster] ions was inactivated within 40 minutes.
For this type of air purifier search amazon for "sharp plasmacluster" or buy online (ebay) or from a local distributor. They come in various sizes. For a small portable unit see this one https://www.amazon.com/dp/B008HA7S3W/
Note: Be careful when you buy an air purifier!!
Plasmacluster technology is NOT the same as a "Negative ionizer". Ionizers add a negative charge to harmful airborne suspended particles, making them heavier and causing them to fall to the nearest horizontal surface. According to research by scientist Yuko Amo published in the Japan Times, machines that produce negative-ions use an electric-discharge method that emits ozone, a harmful and highly toxic gas.
(I have no association with Sharp. I do own a Sharp air filter. It is one of the best investments I ever made.)
Other supporting info:
2. Effectiveness of Plasmacluster on various specific viruses
https://www.th.sharp/en/pci/the-effectiveness-of-plasmacluster
3. Explains how plasmacluster works
https://www.twice.com/resource-center/anatomy-of-sharps-plasmacluster-air-purifier
4. https://microbiologysociety.org/why-microbiology-matters/what-is-microbiology/prions.html
A prion is a type of protein that can cause disease in animals and humans by triggering normally healthy proteins in the brain to fold abnormally. The prion mode of action is very different to bacteria and viruses. Prions are simply proteins, devoid of any genetic material. Once a misfolded prion enters a healthy person – potentially by eating infected food – it converts correctly-folded proteins into the disease-associated form.
https://www.brighteon.com/2103acc8-a7a0-4560-9453-ca922d455246
The Nuremberg Code (1947) https://www.bmj.com/content/313/7070#NUREMBERG
Breaking : Half Of NIH/CDC Refuse The COVID Vaccine Joining Billions of Anti Vaxxers https://www.brighteon.com/7f1a319d-bc8f-4fff-80e4-398182429517
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