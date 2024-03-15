🇺🇸⛔️ BIDEN FORCED TO SHUT HIS MOUTH BY HANDLERS

Watch video above as Genocide Joe impotently asks his handlers "May I take a couple questions? 00:00", but they decide Joe ain't allowed to cause an embarrassment today, immediately removing the press despite agreement (00:02 video above) to talk with the prez.



(00:10) Has the U.S. ever had a president so pathetically inadequate and incapacitated?

Source @Intel Republic

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link

