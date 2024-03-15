Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🇺🇸⛔️ BIDEN FORCED TO SHUT HIS MOUTH BY HANDLERS
channel image
The Prisoner
9012 Subscribers
Shop now
457 views
Published 15 hours ago

Watch video above as Genocide Joe impotently asks his handlers "May I take a couple questions? 00:00", but they decide  Joe ain't allowed to cause an embarrassment today, immediately removing the press despite agreement (00:02 video above) to talk with the prez.

(00:10) Has the U.S. ever had a president so pathetically inadequate and incapacitated?

Source @Intel Republic

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link

Keywords
creepy joepuppetpuppet biden

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket