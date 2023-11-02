Create New Account
What may seem as defeat in the devil's world may be a victory in God's plan!
PRB Ministry
2Thess lesson #15. Satan thought the day Jesus was put through unjust trials and brought to near death beatings that perhaps a victory for him was on the horizon. It would end on the CROSS with the greatest victory for God and all of mankind. 

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

