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ICAN’S FAUCI EMAILS MAKE WAVES
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3540 views • June 11, 2021
ICAN’S FAUCI EMAILS MAKE WAVES
The Informed Consent Action Network went from reporting the news, to being the news last week after releasing 3,000 pages of Toni Fauci emails to the public. Here’s a breakdown of some of the most incriminating correspondence we’ve uncovered so far.
#FauciEmail #FauciEmailDump #FOIA #FireFauci #CovidOrigins #ICANEmailDump #TuckerCarlson #Newsweek #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: June 11, 2021
The Informed Consent Action Network went from reporting the news, to being the news last week after releasing 3,000 pages of Toni Fauci emails to the public. Here’s a breakdown of some of the most incriminating correspondence we’ve uncovered so far.
#FauciEmail #FauciEmailDump #FOIA #FireFauci #CovidOrigins #ICANEmailDump #TuckerCarlson #Newsweek #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: June 11, 2021
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