Palestinian woman scold Israeli occupiers in DECADES old video - protecting her olive grove from land grabbers

It all started October 7? NOPE!

Watch Palestinian woman scold occupiers in DECADES-old video

Walking through a field of olive trees, the woman, wearing traditional Palestinian garb, asks where she and her family are supposed to go after being displaced by settlers, asking why they don’t seem to fear God, and saying “all that God ever gave” her and her children “are these olive trees.”

Adding more DECADES old:

✡️Balfour Declaration: Zionism’s power play with a Rothschild stamp

In 1917, as the world was deep in WWI, behind the scenes a short letter was destined to redraw the future of the Middle East.

At the heart of it: The Rothschild family.

Balfour Declaration

The letter penned on November 2, 1917, which became known as the Balfour Declaration, contained a promise: “...the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people.”

It affirmed safeguards for the “civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities,” but sidelined the political rights of Palestinians.

Key players

👉 Then-British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour, a prominent political supporter of Zionist aspirations in Britain, who authored the letter;

👉 Chaim Weizmann, a Zionist leader who helped draft the declaration’s text;

👉 Lionel Walter Rothschild, 2nd Baron Rothschild, the British Jewish leader to whom the historic letter was addressed;

Why the Rothschilds?

🔴 By the 1800s, the Rothschilds’ banking dynasty controlled major banks in London, Paris, Vienna, Naples, and beyond, financing governments and wars.

🔴 By WWI, their wealth and elite connections had given them access to key British leaders like Prime Minister Lloyd George and Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour.

🔴 Prominent family members, especially Baron Edmond de Rothschild, bankrolled some of the first Jewish settlements in Ottoman Palestine in the late 1800s. His money bought land (often from absentee landlords) and displaced local Palestinian tenant farmers, laying the groundwork for a future Zionist state.

🔴 Lionel Walter Rothschild was a key Zionist voice in the UK, lobbying for Jewish settlement in Palestine.

Calculated strategic motives

🔴 Britain hoped Zionist support would help sway Jewish influence worldwide, especially in the US, and assist financially in war efforts.

🔴 It wanted to secure influence in the Middle East amid World War I and the Ottoman Empire’s decline.

🔴 Zionist leaders saw an opportunity to gain a homeland – with elite backers like the Rothschilds ironing out the path.

What happened next?

By 1923, Britain had formal control (the Mandate), enabling mass Jewish immigration—some fleeing Nazism—while Palestinians faced land grabs and a demographic shift that changed everything.

In short, the Rothschilds lit the fuse for an enduring conflict.