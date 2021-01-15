Lt General Thomas Mclnerney has very important message that he claims.

virtual reality



*DISCLAIMER* This video was uploaded not to spread false information, this video is uploaded to share each others thought and what other people think and to share opinions respectfully. We are all in this world together and everyone's opinions should be heard. We should respect everyone's thoughts even if we do not agree with them, we are all different.



No one should be able to sensor us. we have the right to believe in what we want to believe in. If we want to believe in that the moon is made of "cheese" then that should be up to us and not someone else to tell us what and what not we can believe in.



Back up account on rumble "random virtual reality"