Podcast #26 - The Anunnaki, How It Started and The Matrix w/ Katillist Jones

On this episode I was a guest on the White Rabbit Podcast hosted by Katillist Jones and we talked about the Anunnaki, how it all started with them, the matrix and the control systems that the Anunnaki set up and many other topics that are relevant in our society today that are affecting us.





We also talked about what we can do to push back against our overlords which isn’t what most people would think it is but simply to take personal responsibility to work on themselves.





