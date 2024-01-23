Create New Account
Decentralize.TV - Episode 30, Jan 23, 2024 - Attorney Thomas Renz on how nations create WAR to control populations and pillage resources
DecentralizeTV
Attorney Thomas Renz joins Decentralize.TV to discuss how nations provoke and promote wars to keep their populations suppressed under never-ending conditions of conflict. In 2022, it was the Russia/Ukraine conflict. Today it's the Israel/Palestine conflict. Tomorrow it will be another contrived war, provoked by the powers that be, and leveraged against the people to consolidate power under corrupt governments while countless innocents die. Thomas Renz has already released a new book on “Mod RNA” that exposes the RNA / DNA contamination of the jabs. Learn more at TomRenz.com


