Antarctica, B21, LGBT afterlife, Fafafini's, Guardian Angels and Circling Animals

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Lots of subjects touched on in this one, and more! #Solutions- Air Travel and delta, blended-wing plane design and solution to Int'l travel woes- https://rumble.com/v1y4vyg-solutions-international-travel.html
#Monkeytron Not my design, "Monkeytron From Apetech" https://www.teepublic.com/t-shirt/30823105-monkeytron-from-apetech
Superbowl Weakened- https://rumble.com/vutbpb-superbowl-weakened.html
Afterlife, Samsara- https://rumble.com/vsxibw-ndes-afterlife-samsara.html
Redbubble shop (click 92DU)- https://www.redbubble.com/i/hoodie/Free-For-Eternity-Heiroglyphics-by-92DU/122677650.VR8OC
Etsy shop- https://www.etsy.com/shop/mjtank108
linktr.ee/mjtank108