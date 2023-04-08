EPOCH TV | Trump Awarded Additional $121K in Legal Fees from Stormy Daniels

EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp





Trump Awarded Additional $121K in Legal Fees from Stormy Daniels





Stormy Daniels has been ordered to pay nearly $122,000 in legal fees to Trump over her failed defamation lawsuit against him. This is in addition to the $300,000 she was previously ordered to pay.





This ruling came at the same time as Trump was being indicted for 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, to which he pleaded not guilty.