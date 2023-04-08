Create New Account
EPOCH TV | Trump Awarded Additional $121K in Legal Fees from Stormy Daniels
EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp


Trump Awarded Additional $121K in Legal Fees from Stormy Daniels


WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/TrumpsTrialCR_YT


Stormy Daniels has been ordered to pay nearly $122,000 in legal fees to Trump over her failed defamation lawsuit against him. This is in addition to the $300,000 she was previously ordered to pay.


This ruling came at the same time as Trump was being indicted for 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, to which he pleaded not guilty.

epoch tvjosh philippcross roadstrump indictment case

