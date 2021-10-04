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Dr. Carrie Madej: Is Living "Hydra Vulgaris" in the COVID Shot?
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293 views • October 04, 2021
Dr. Carrie Madej was on Stew Peters last week claiming she found living things in the COVID vials. The segment instantly went viral. Many people in biology reached out to her and Stew Peters claiming that the critter may be "Hydra Vulgaris". It is called a "Hydra" because you can literally chop it into a million pieces and it will reassemble! Biology links below:
https://biology.ucdavis.edu/news/15-million-nsf-grant-help-make-hydra-better-model-studying-regeneration
https://biology.ucdavis.edu/news/hydra-and-quest-understand-immortality
https://biology.ucdavis.edu/news-events/model-organisms/hydra
Dr. Carrie Madej on Stew Peters with her photos: https://rumble.com/vn482j-dr.-carrie-madej-first-u.s.-lab-examines-vaccine-vials-horrific-findings-re.html
(Sept 30, 2021) Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P Episode 64: https://rumble.com/vn7gur-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-64-spec-guests-dr.-m-and-d.html
https://biology.ucdavis.edu/news/15-million-nsf-grant-help-make-hydra-better-model-studying-regeneration
https://biology.ucdavis.edu/news/hydra-and-quest-understand-immortality
https://biology.ucdavis.edu/news-events/model-organisms/hydra
Dr. Carrie Madej on Stew Peters with her photos: https://rumble.com/vn482j-dr.-carrie-madej-first-u.s.-lab-examines-vaccine-vials-horrific-findings-re.html
(Sept 30, 2021) Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P Episode 64: https://rumble.com/vn7gur-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-64-spec-guests-dr.-m-and-d.html
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