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Biden defends his support for abortion
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25 views • July 27, 2020
Biden defends his support for abortion - ENN 2019-08-01
Democratic debate: Biden defends his support for abortion - ENN 2019-08-01
EWTN Published on Aug 1, 2019
On the second night of Democratic presidential debates in Detroit, rivals target front-runners Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Biden in particular defended his record on abortion. Correspondent Mark Irons reports for EWTN
News Nightly
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzA-UyriLwg
Democratic debate: Biden defends his support for abortion - ENN 2019-08-01
EWTN Published on Aug 1, 2019
On the second night of Democratic presidential debates in Detroit, rivals target front-runners Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Biden in particular defended his record on abortion. Correspondent Mark Irons reports for EWTN
News Nightly
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzA-UyriLwg
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