[Jun 1, 2016] TFR - 72 - Revolutionary Radio with Jon Pounders: Let Your Light Chase Out The Darkness

On this broadcast, I spoke with Jon Pounders of Now You See TV. We discussed the occult – specifically issues of Satanic Ritual Abuse in Evansville, Indiana and elsewhere – and the need for letting our light chase out the darkness of this world. We also announced our new partnership between Now You See TV and the show Doug Hamp and I started together called Quest4Truth. Exciting stuff ahead. Stay tuned!



website: www.nowyouseetv.org





https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy