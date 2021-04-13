'There's going to be a real test of Joe Biden'

Sky News Washington Correspondent Annelise Nielsen says right now, Minneapolis “really is on tenterhooks” and US President Joe Biden is facing a "real test" amid growing tensions and frustrations in the country.



“And it’s because we are waiting for the jury to go out in this trial of Derek Chauvin over the killing of George Floyd,” Ms Nielsen told Sky News host Cory Bernardi.



“But recently, the day before last, there was a police shooting, now this is quite a different genre, but it does show just how tense things are and that the rioting has taken off again quite quickly."



It comes as an investigation is underway after a police officer shot 20-year-old, unarmed African-American man, Daunte Wright.



The officer reportedly intended to use a taser and not a handgun.



"We are facing a different era in that Donald Trump isn't in the White House anymore, there isn't that antagonism between the BLM and the Antifa movements and the White House," Ms Nielsen said.



"So, this is going to be a real test of Joe Biden; where does he go to from here?



"He has to address the inequality; he has to actually make the situation better - so that's going to be the real test."