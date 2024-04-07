WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Camp Meeting in Namibia 2024 - Back Next Week.

Please note that there will not be a WUP episode today, due to attendance at the Namibia Camp meeting. We will be back next week again. Please enjoy some footage of the camp meeting. See you again next week.
