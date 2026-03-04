BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Trump Orders U.S. Navy on SUICIDE MISSION in the Straight of Hormuz
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
48244 followers
4300 views • 1 day ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Trump's Social Media Post and Its Implications (0:00)

- Impact on Global Energy Supply and Economic Consequences (2:06)

- US Navy's Challenges and Potential Risks (7:08)

- Trump's Delusional Strategy and Global Reactions (11:54)

- Iran's Asymmetrical Economic Warfare (13:07)

- Potential Outcomes and Congressional Action (24:57)


Recent News
Palestine Unsilenced: Unmasking Israel&#8217;s ethnic cleansing and the fight for Palestinian liberation

Palestine Unsilenced: Unmasking Israel’s ethnic cleansing and the fight for Palestinian liberation

Belle Carter
Suspected Iranian drone hits U.S. consulate in Dubai

Suspected Iranian drone hits U.S. consulate in Dubai

Laura Harris
Spain defies Trump, warns U.S.-Iran conflict is &#8220;Russian Roulette&#8221; with millions of lives

Spain defies Trump, warns U.S.-Iran conflict is “Russian Roulette” with millions of lives

Lance D Johnson
Trump&#8217;s Hormuz Escort Order is a Desperate, Deadly Gambit That Will Sink America

Trump’s Hormuz Escort Order is a Desperate, Deadly Gambit That Will Sink America

Mike Adams
The Unthinkable Is Imminent: Why I Believe a Radiological False Flag Is Being Prepared for American Soil

The Unthinkable Is Imminent: Why I Believe a Radiological False Flag Is Being Prepared for American Soil

Mike Adams
China Demands Halt to U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Iran

China Demands Halt to U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Iran

Mike Adams
