❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 8-9

▪️Over the past weekend, Russian troops have carried out several strikes at the AFU facilities on the Ukraine territory.

Targets were hit in Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions, including the Territorial Defence units location in Kryvyi Rih.

▪️In turn, Ukrainian units have increased the attack intensity on Russian facilities.

In Voronezh, several drones were destroyed by air defence on the approach to the city.

▪️In Belgorod region, AFU continue to strike at border settlements.

Shebekino came under enemy fire again, as a result of the shelling, one person was wounded.

▪️In Svatove sector, Russian troops continue to storm Novoselivs'ke.

At the moment, the fighting is going on for an important tactical height to the south, that will allow to establish fire control over the village.

▪️On the southern flank of the Bakhmut defence, Ukrainian units do not stop attempts to seize tactical heights near Klishchiivka.

Russian units stop all attacks with concentrated artillery and small arms fire.

▪️In Orikhiv sector, AFU assault group managed to wedge itself into the Russian defence northeast of Robotyne.

Russian troops counterattacked and kicked Ukrainian unit back to their initial lines.

▪️To the west, after a series of unsuccessful attacks, the Ukrainian command withdrew a significant part of the forces from P'yatykhatky.

Russian artillery delivered targeted strikes at the retreating enemy units.

Source @rybar



