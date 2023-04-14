Satanic Public Schools Peddle SEX To Kids: Parents Homeschool To PROTECT Children From DEPRAVITY

Stew Peters Show





April 13, 2023





Public schools continue to promote transgenderism, anti-whitism, and atheism.

Classical Conversations founder Leigh Bortins is here to talk about the superior educational outcomes of homeschooling.

Homeschooling breaks the government model that demands kids spend most of their time away from their parents.

It is a totally different mindset where parents live their lives around their children not separated from them.

Americans have been programmed to believe they need a diploma in order to be successful.

Public schools are fundamentally based around socialism.

Parents fighting with their school boards are running a fool's errand by attempting to make a socialist system work.

Public schools have become taxpayer funded hellscapes.

For more information on Classical Conversations and to find a local homeschooling community near you, go to http://ClassicalConversations.com

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

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