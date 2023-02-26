https://gettr.com/post/p29s8s782ff

2/25/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Fay Fay, who has been talking about the Flame Revolution in her live streams, was caught in a fire accident herself. This will let more people in the world wonder what on earth had happened? Why are there so many reports that could not be further from the truth? Why are there so many coincidences lately? I will surely get to the bottom of it.

#FayFay #fire #ParkLaneHotel #fireaccidents #DOJ #JhoLow





2/25/2023 文贵盖特：飞飞“火着火着”就遇到了这场火灾，这让世界上更多人想了解到底发生了什么：为何会有如此多与事实大相径庭的报道？为何最近会有这么多“巧合”？文贵一定会整明白的

#飞飞 #火 #柏宁酒店 #火灾 #中共 #司法部 #刘特佐





