Demons, UFO’s, and “Other-Worldly” Things (Video Remake)

In this video I attempt to remake a video I had produced two days prior in which I greatly struggled to make titled, “UFO’s, Demons, and “Other-Worldly” Things (Original Video). I begin by explaining the struggle I had to create the video due to the difficulty of recalling such a traumatic event. I explain that if you view the original video closely, when I begin to speak of the demonic things that showed up at the church, such as the death smell and unusual black spots that would appear and then disappear, there is a presence of lights or “orbs” that dance around my face. I explain I do not know what they are but they are there upon close examination while I was recalling that difficult time. This video goes into a little more detail as to the church incident at the beginning, eventually leading to the sighting of fleets of UFO’s that resulted in a severe spiritual attack on our home after the sightings.



The power of Romans Chapter 8 is on display in this video as it heralds the victory that “All things work together for good to those that love God, and to those who are the called according to His purpose.” It details the trials of Job when Satan desired to destroy him, and God desired to test him. It compares the severity of my trial of the temporary demonic attack of our home, with the severity of Job’s losses and his steadfast faith. And though my own faith was greatly tested, the Lord prevailed on my behalf.



During a major life storm when things are so dark you cannot see your hand in front of your face, it is wise to rely upon the milk of the word such as the Psalms, rather than try to explain your circumstances with vague passages. During times like these one must rest in the Lord and Trust him by putting on the full armor of God even if all they can to do is stand and pray.



Submit yourselves therefore to God, RESIST the devil and he will flee from you. We must not entertain the worldly concept of embracing fallen angels by aligning our God-given authority with their supernatural intelligence and technology, but we must resist them.