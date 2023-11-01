https://honkfm.com/1201/derpest-mode-enjoy-the-science



Lyrics:

Rushed compliance

Trust the science

They're cashing in

In on your innocence

It's a flu, see?

Passed right through me

Can't you understand?

Oh, you simpleton

All they ever wanted

All they ever needed

Is there in your arm

Truth is scary, results may vary

Refunds won't be involved

Fears awoken

Get to pokin'

Feeling side-effects

Those are trivial

Symptoms remain

Now with more pain

Throbbing in your chest

Myocardial

All they ever wanted

All they ever needed

Is there in your arm

Reactions vary, some temporary

Refunds won't be involved

It's always what they wanted

Never what you needed

It's there in your arm

Start preparing your cemetery

They control when you drop

All they ever wanted

All they ever needed

Is there in your arm

Chains are very unnecessary

The slaves have sold their own hearts