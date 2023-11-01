https://honkfm.com/1201/derpest-mode-enjoy-the-science
Lyrics:
Rushed compliance
Trust the science
They're cashing in
In on your innocence
It's a flu, see?
Passed right through me
Can't you understand?
Oh, you simpleton
All they ever wanted
All they ever needed
Is there in your arm
Truth is scary, results may vary
Refunds won't be involved
Fears awoken
Get to pokin'
Feeling side-effects
Those are trivial
Symptoms remain
Now with more pain
Throbbing in your chest
Myocardial
All they ever wanted
All they ever needed
Is there in your arm
Reactions vary, some temporary
Refunds won't be involved
It's always what they wanted
Never what you needed
It's there in your arm
Start preparing your cemetery
They control when you drop
All they ever wanted
All they ever needed
Is there in your arm
Chains are very unnecessary
The slaves have sold their own hearts
