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COVID 19 TESTKITS DELIVERED IN 2018
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101 views • September 06, 2020
Simon Farell found a 200 page document at the link below, showing most world countries imported/exported Covid-19 testkits in 2018.
As Covid-19 was only named in the media for the first time in November 2019, this is a smoking gun for law enforcement to use and lock up the ones responsible for all the deaths resulting from this criminal event.
COVID-19 Diagnostic Test instruments and apparatus exports by country in 2018 link below;
https://wits.worldbank.org/trade/comtrade/en/country/ALL/year/2018/tradeflow/Exports/partner/WLD/nomen/h5/product/902780?fbclid=IwAR0PTLJOZw96nuOCBhNRjzUrMTOqSmEzXYY78z7LAnSqVT7CIMDbF-OYVI4
As Covid-19 was only named in the media for the first time in November 2019, this is a smoking gun for law enforcement to use and lock up the ones responsible for all the deaths resulting from this criminal event.
COVID-19 Diagnostic Test instruments and apparatus exports by country in 2018 link below;
https://wits.worldbank.org/trade/comtrade/en/country/ALL/year/2018/tradeflow/Exports/partner/WLD/nomen/h5/product/902780?fbclid=IwAR0PTLJOZw96nuOCBhNRjzUrMTOqSmEzXYY78z7LAnSqVT7CIMDbF-OYVI4
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