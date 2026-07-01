RAPTURE DREAM VISION. The Lord Jesus is urgently waiting! Hear, Believe, Obey, & Share The Gospel at 1 Corinthians 15 1 to 4

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I SAW PEOPLE DYING OF HUNGER.. MILLIONS LOSING THEIR BANK ACCOUNTS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UdWmBQjCoSo
No world up 2026 because of the rapture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kr6gOmpOBno
Chaos in Venezuela Again After Earthquake! Bridge Destroyed as Massive Floods Hit Caracas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQsUqqWYcDc