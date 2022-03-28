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2022 ENERGY UDPATE 👉 WARNING! Major Awakening Needed Now! 🚨
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Saratoga Ocean

2022 marks a major turning point on this planet. Is humanity going to wake up like never before? Or are the controllers on their way to a whole new level of dominance? We are in a planetary war, and it's time to open our eyes to what's really going on. In this 2022 energy update, I'm going deep into the most important things that we need to know right now. First, I reveal the controllers' ultimate goal behind all the insanity of the past 2 years, and how this is setting up humanity to fall right into the AI trap of the Metaverse. I'm going to show you how it is that we as a humanity have gotten ourselves into this situation, which has now expanded into a planetary war against our human species. And finally, I'm going to show you how we can regain our strength and hold our ground as cosmic human beings. It's truly time to awaken at a level we never before dreamed of. Are you ready?

👉 Watch my last video about the Metaverse and the Cosmic Timeline Split here: https://youtu.be/KBYBcESBt18
https://courses.saratogaocean.com/ascension-power-trust-the-light-within?utm_source=youtube&;utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=ascension-power&utm_content=video-description
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freedomchildrenclimate changemaskaiinternetconsciousnesssurveillanceheartsoulspiritual awakeninginjectionnanobotspcr testcovid vaccinemetaversesaratoga ocean
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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