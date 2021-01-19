Toronto Police Assault Women, Steal $30K IN Sound Gear! Ralph Klein's Niece Opens Barber Shop!

Toronto police have proven to us time and time again that they are fully willing to use violence and terror tactics to keep the citizens of the city in a perpetual state of fear.



They did it again. Ontario Premier Doug Ford issued an order to stay home but it is not a law and he made it optional for mayors and police forces to enforce or to ignore.



Regrettably, police departments have chosen to enforce it because they are bored and want to keep the status quo of fear in place so that they can justify the existence of their jobs.



Saturday, January 16th 2021 was no exception to this rule where an amazing patriot Kelly Ann Wolfe was assaulted, illegally arrested and locked in a cage just for speaking out against the Doug Ford government.



In this episode I interview her and get her side of the story.



In the second part of the show I interview Ralph Klein's niece, Natalie Klein who opened her barbershop in defiance of the Alberta order to stay closed. She won!



Stay vigilant Canada!