Ten WW3 Prophecies!
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Published Yesterday

Today we'll introduce you to ten prophetic voices that prove WW3 seems to be beginning. It might takes years to devolve, but the war drums are beating and the signs are escalating.

Probable Timetable:

Food prices soar

Massive increase in deaths

Persecution increases

Expect a great earthquake, followed by a solar micronova and fig-sized meteors falling

Concurrently occurring: Germany's economy falls, Japan's economy falls, America's economy falls, and Nukes fly

Keywords
bible prophecyrevelationend of daysseven seals

