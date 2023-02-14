Ten WW3 Prophecies!

Today we'll introduce you to ten prophetic voices that prove WW3 seems to be beginning. It might takes years to devolve, but the war drums are beating and the signs are escalating.
Probable Timetable:
Food prices soar
Massive increase in deaths
Persecution increases
Expect a great earthquake, followed by a solar micronova and fig-sized meteors falling
Concurrently occurring:
Germany's economy falls, Japan's economy falls, America's economy falls, and Nukes fly
