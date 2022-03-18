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More White House Lies: Pentagon Contractors Worked in Ukrainian Bio-Labs Under DTRA $100 Million Program
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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61 views • March 18, 2022
Independent Investigative Researcher Dilyana Gaytandzhieva has dug up some more major findings that the US Department of Defense has been funding infrastructure to build bio-labs in the Ukraine, despite what Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby likes to deny and Jenn Psaki likes to deflect. As recent as 2020 the US Pentagon has been funding projects in the Ukraine with a combined 100 million dollar investment.

From Dilyana's article: "The Pentagon activities in Ukrainian biolabs were funded by the Defense Threat Reduction agency (DTRA). DTRA allocated $80 million for biological research in Ukraine as of 30 July 2020, according to information obtained from the US Federal contracts registry. The US company Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp. was tasked with the program." The fiull article is in the description box below.


Related videos:

Laughable: US dismisses Russian claims of bio-warfare labs in Ukraine
Global News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zj54bHx3a5M

Pentagon Biolaboratories - Investigative Documentary
Dilyana Gaytandzhieva
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8hQi2Zv1L0

Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland admits Ukraine has "biological research facilities"
Glenn Grunwald YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y39veTO7kF4

Related articles:

http://dilyana.bg/pentagon-contractors-worked-in-ukrainian-biolabs-under-80-million-program/#comment-1276


https://vk.com/@secretxgovernment-the-pentagon-bio-weapons


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