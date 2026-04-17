AA_IB_525_Desensitized

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Tonight we will discuss how American has become desensitized to the tyranny and corruption of the nation and how to snap out of it. I’ll also delve into some of the predictably stupid news of the day.
#Iran #Israel #Perspective #War #Fear #Trump #Epstein #CharlieKirk #Trafficking #Death #Children #AI #LGBT #Democrat #Voting #Mind #Drugs #Psychology #Control #PsyOp #NBA #Republican #NWO #ESPN #AnomicAge #JohnAge
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