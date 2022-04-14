【G-Times News】Clinical Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole: COVID19 Vaccines Weakening Human Immune System

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In an interview Dr. Ryan Cole shared his observation on how people’s immune system changed after getting COVID-19 vaccines.
He said he was seeing in the laboratory a very concerning locked in low profile of the important killer T-cells after getting the shots.