STOP thinking about the Roman Empire. Do THIS instead
Glenn Beck


Sep 21, 2023


Apparently, men think about the Roman Empire a lot — often in a positive light. But that's NOT the solution, Glenn warns. We don't need a Caesar to fix our problems. We need to start standing for the Constitution again. Glenn reviews some of the insane news of the day, from Attorney General Merrick Garland's infuriating Congressional testimony to the Biden administration's decision to go after a German family who fled to America for religious freedom. "I'm not sure I know how to help anymore," Glenn says. "The hour is growing very, very late." But there is hope. Conservatives just need to get their act together.


constitutionattorney generalreligious freedomcaesarglenn beckromecongressional testimonyroman empiremerrick garlandnot the answer

