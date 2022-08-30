Mainstream Conservatives?! | Making Sense of the Madness

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In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan speaks with Chris Paul about mainstream conservatives doing the bare minimum “woke” tasks for the media, as well as mainstream conservatives ignoring the important issues at hand.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at:
https://bit.ly/3R6p7zI
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