⛔️ The WHO - Bird Flu
The Prisoner
Published Thursday

70 people in Colorado, US are now under surveillance for having potentially contracted Bird flu.

Get ready for Bird Flu Fear Mongering to to ramped up everywhere.

Source @Corona Conspiracy

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link


bird fluthe whoscamdemic

