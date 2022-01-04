Revelation 3:12 I will write upon him the name of my God, and the name of the city of my God, and my New Name

In 1 Kings it is reported that during the entire Reign of Solomon, the whole land of Israel was at Peace, they "dwelt safely, every man under his vine and under his fig tree".1 Kings 4:25And Judah and Israel DWELT SAFELY, EVERY MAN UNDER HIS VINE AND UNDER HIS FIG TREE, from Dan even to Beersheba, all the days of Solomon.Later on, in the Prophecy of Micah concerning the Messianic Kingdom of the Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ, the same expression was again used:Micah 43 And he shall judge among many people, and rebuke strong nations afar off; and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruninghooks: nation shall not lift up a sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.4 But THEY SHALL SIT EVERY MAN UNDER HIS VINE AND UNDER HIS FIG TREE; and none shall make them afraid: for the mouth of the Lord of hosts hath spoken it.In the Prophecy of Zechariah, we can read that the Lord will bring forth His Servant the Branch to remove the iniquity of the Land, please note that the same expression "under the vine and under the fig tree" was also used to reveal that Messiah would bring Peace in Israel.Zechariah 38 Hear now, O Joshua the high priest, thou, and thy fellows that sit before thee: for they are men wondered at: for, behold, I will bring forth my servant THE BRANCH.9 For behold the stone that I have laid before Joshua; upon one stone shall be seven eyes: behold, I will engrave the graving thereof, saith the Lord of hosts, and I will remove the iniquity of that land in one day.10 In that day, saith the Lord of hosts, SHALL YE CALL EVERY MAN HIS NEIGHBOUR UNDER THE VINE AND UNDER FIG TREE.In the above verses of Zechariah, the Angel of the Lord spoke about a "Stone" having Seven Eyes (in Revelation 5:6 the Lamb of God has "seven horns and seven eyes, which are the seven Spirits of God"); concerning this Stone, Zechariah revealed that the Lord "will engrave the graving thereof".Just as Zechariah wrote about the Lord's Servant, "The Branch", the Prophet Jeremiah also wrote about "The Righteous Branch", a King which would come from the Seed of David. Jeremiah wrote that during his Messianic Kingdom, Judah shall be saved, and Israel shall "dwell safely". Jeremiah even revealed the Name by which the Messiah shall be named.Jeremiah 235 Behold, the days come, saith the Lord, that I will raise unto David a RIGHTEOUS BRANCH, and a King shall reign and prosper, and shall execute judgment and justice in the earth.6 In his days JUDAH SHALL BE SAVED, AND ISRAEL SHALL DWELL SAFELY: and this is his name whereby he shall be called, The Lord Our Righteousness.Jeremiah 33:15 In those days, and at that time, will I cause the Branch of righteousness to grow up unto David; and he shall execute judgment and righteousness in the land.16 In those days SHALL JUDAH BE SAVED, AND JERUSALEM SHALL DWELL SAFELY: and this is the name wherewith she shall be called, The Lord our righteousness.As you have noticed, not only the Messiah, (the Righteous Branch in Jeremiah and the Stone having seven Eyes in Zachariah), is called "The Lord our righteousness" (Yhvh Tsidqenu), but Jerusalem also is called by the same Name in the above passage of the Prophecy of Jeremiah.Revelation 3:12Him that overcometh will I make a pillar in the temple of my God, and he shall go no more out: and I will write upon him the name of my God, and the name of the city of my God, which is new Jerusalem, which cometh down out of heaven from my God: and I will write upon him my new name.Revelation 2:17He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; To him that overcometh will I give to eat of the hidden manna, and will give him a white stone, and IN THAT STONE A NEW NAME WRITTEN, which no man knoweth saving he that receiveth it.After reading these verses from both Old and New Testaments and having come to the realization that they truly fit together like pieces of a Puzzle, one can only say: this is surely the work of God! As it is written in Revelation 1:1, the Revelation was truly given to Jesus Christ by God!Theologians, Bible Teachers, Priests, Pastors running millions and billion dollars Ministries with all their Staff and "Prophets", could not figure out the Mystery of the New Name written on the Stone of Revelation 2:17. God and Christ with the Holy Spirit have mercifully allowed a repentant Sinner to be given well-hidden Manna and to understand veiled Sentences, so it could be attested to the Veracity and Truthfulness of the Word of God and to the Grace, Holiness and Righteousness of Christ.If you could be interested to learn more about this subject, make sure to read this very important Study:Revelation 20:4 They lived and reigned with Christ a thousand yearsYou don't like to click on links, search the Title on Brighteon!