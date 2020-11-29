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Crispy Pan Seared Cornish Game Hen
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127 views • November 29, 2020
In this session we breakdown a cornish game hen. Then cook it directly from a cold pan with no added oil. Just cooks in the fat that slowly renders which will result in a nice crispy skin.
(pilot 009)
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(pilot 009)
instagram: https://www.instagram.com/savorysessions
twitter: https://twitter.com/savorysessions
facebook: https://www.facebook.com/savorysessions
twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/savorysessions
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDoE2LlMQagTL7G8-BKS8Bw
bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/savorysessions
brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savorysessions
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@savorysessions
odysee: https://odysee.com/@savorysessions
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