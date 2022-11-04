https://gnews.org/articles/507011
Summary：On the first anniversary of the launch of HCoin, Miles Guo revealed that the Xi family party and the CCP will disappear from mainland China no later than 2025. China will enter the age of federation and coexist peacefully with the world. Given the transition from the CCP to the Xi Family Party, and the changes in things, circumstances, and the political situation now, the Chinese people will have a moment of rebuilding, an age of federation prior to 2025.
