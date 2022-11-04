Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Xi Family Party and The CCP Will Disappear, China Will Witness A New World Order
56 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 19 days ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/507011

Summary：On the first anniversary of the launch of HCoin, Miles Guo revealed that the Xi family party and the CCP will disappear from mainland China no later than 2025. China will enter the age of federation and coexist peacefully with the world. Given the transition from the CCP to the Xi Family Party, and the changes in things, circumstances, and the political situation now, the Chinese people will have a moment of rebuilding, an age of federation prior to 2025.

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket