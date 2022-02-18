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Ancient History Reveals Fallen Angels
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543 views • February 18, 2022
Every culture worldwide seems to record the same exact event. From South America to North, Every Country in Europe, Siberia, The Middle East, India, Asia, Africa, and the list continues. They all have legends of gods, who came down to earth and reproduced with humans, creating supernatural offspring in the process.
In this video, i talk with Dr. Thomas Horn about ancient history and the strange connection between legend and reality.
#angels
#history
#Ancient
Thanks for watching!
God Bless you all!!!!
If you like my content and wish to see me continue making videos, please consider supporting ETP, thanks everyone.
Patreon. https://www.patreon.com/Endtimesprodu...
Shared from and subscribe to:
End Times Productions
https://www.youtube.com/c/EndTimesProductions/videos
In this video, i talk with Dr. Thomas Horn about ancient history and the strange connection between legend and reality.
#angels
#history
#Ancient
Thanks for watching!
God Bless you all!!!!
If you like my content and wish to see me continue making videos, please consider supporting ETP, thanks everyone.
Patreon. https://www.patreon.com/Endtimesprodu...
Shared from and subscribe to:
End Times Productions
https://www.youtube.com/c/EndTimesProductions/videos
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