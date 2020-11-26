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An apparent flood of mental illness surrounds us. Where is it coming from?
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98 views • November 26, 2020
Using their Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, psychiatrists can label anyone walking the Earth today as mentally ill.
Depicted as diagnostic tools, the DSM and ICD are not only used to diagnose mental and emotional disturbances and prescribe “treatment,” but also to resolve child custody battles, discrimination cases based on alleged psychiatric disability, augment court testimony, modify education, and much more. In fact, whenever a psychiatric opinion is sought or offered, the DSM or the ICD are presented and, increasingly accepted, as the final word on sanity, insanity, and so-called mental illness.
https://www.cchr.org/cchr-reports/psychiatry/introduction.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Depicted as diagnostic tools, the DSM and ICD are not only used to diagnose mental and emotional disturbances and prescribe “treatment,” but also to resolve child custody battles, discrimination cases based on alleged psychiatric disability, augment court testimony, modify education, and much more. In fact, whenever a psychiatric opinion is sought or offered, the DSM or the ICD are presented and, increasingly accepted, as the final word on sanity, insanity, and so-called mental illness.
https://www.cchr.org/cchr-reports/psychiatry/introduction.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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