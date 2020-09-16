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The Truth About The Orlando Terrorist Attack
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7 views • September 16, 2020
Published: 2016-06-13
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3317/the-truth-about-the-orlando-terrorist-attack
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3317-the-truth-about-the-orlando-terrorist-attack
On June 6th, the 25th Anniversary edition of Orlando’s annual weeklong Gay Days festival concluded. The festival is one of largest gay pride events in the world and saw an estimated 150,000 members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community attend area theme parks, nightclubs and special events.
On June 12th at approximately 2am, the 29-year-old Muslim son of Afghanistan immigrants, Omar Mir Seddique Mateen entered Pulse nightclub in Florida and began shooting into the crowd of over 320 mostly LGBT patrons leaving at least 50 people dead and 53 others injured. Orlando Police Officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect – killing him on-site and releasing an estimated 30 hostages.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/orlando-attack
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3317/the-truth-about-the-orlando-terrorist-attack
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3317-the-truth-about-the-orlando-terrorist-attack
On June 6th, the 25th Anniversary edition of Orlando’s annual weeklong Gay Days festival concluded. The festival is one of largest gay pride events in the world and saw an estimated 150,000 members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community attend area theme parks, nightclubs and special events.
On June 12th at approximately 2am, the 29-year-old Muslim son of Afghanistan immigrants, Omar Mir Seddique Mateen entered Pulse nightclub in Florida and began shooting into the crowd of over 320 mostly LGBT patrons leaving at least 50 people dead and 53 others injured. Orlando Police Officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect – killing him on-site and releasing an estimated 30 hostages.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/orlando-attack
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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